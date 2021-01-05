Germany to prolong shutdown as vaccine row intensifies

German Chancellor Angela #Merkel and state leaders are set Tuesday to extend a #shutdown in Europe’s top economy where the #coronavirus vaccine rollout faces mounting criticism. After Germany’s daily deaths surpassed the 1,000-mark for the first time on December 30, pressure has escalated to slow the spread of the disease which has claimed more than 34,000 lives. FRANCE 24’s Nick Spicer tells us more.

