Germany to start immunizations +++ Brazil yet to approve a vaccine | Coronavirus Update

Hundreds of millions or people around the world have been celebrating a very different Christmas this year. Skyrocketing coronavirus infections and lockdowns have changed how we mark the festive period. But world leaders are delivering messages of hope. And here in Europe, long-awaited vaccinations will begin in most EU member states.

+++

Germany is gearing up to launch an unprecedented mass vaccination program on Sunday. Shipments of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine have started to arrive in Germany and countries across the European Union. But despite expressing optimism about the start of the inoculation campaign, German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned the coronavirus has not yet been beaten.

+++

Across the Atlantic, giant immunization programs have already begun in three Latin American countries – Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica. But all eyes are on Brazil. It has the world’s second highest Covid-19 death toll and has not yet approved a vaccine.

+++

South Korea has recorded its second-highest daily number of infections since the disease broke out. Over 1,100 new cases were reported, the day after a previous record was set.

+++

Russia has crossed the three million threshold of COVID-19 cases. The country has reported record numbers of cases and deaths nearly every week, but a new lockdown isn’t in sight.

+++

And parts of Sydney will reenter lockdown on Sunday after a rise in infections. Australian authorities have called on people to stay home and not go shopping.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Pandemic #Vaccines