Germany: Torture trial against fmr Syrian intel officers continues in Koblenz
The torture trial of two suspected former Syrian intelligence officers continued at the Koblenz Higher Regional court on Tuesday.
Defendants could be seen arriving into the courtroom while one of them covered his face with a folder.
The trial is the world’s first criminal trial with regards to crimes of torture committed in Syria.
Charges against two suspected former Syrian intelligence officers include torture, rape, and serious sexual assault of at least 4,000 people in a high-ranking prison in Damascus, with at least 58 prisoners dying as a result.
The defendants, 57-year-old Anwar R. and 43-year-old Eyad A., were arrested on February 12, 2019 in Germany. On July 2, the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz approved the charges brought by the Attorney General and opened the main proceedings. Thirty-two further trial days between January and May have been scheduled, after the trial was originally planned to last until December.
