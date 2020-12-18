-
Meet the cancer survivor chef who is making Dubai eat healthy and home-cooked - 11 mins ago
-
LIVE: US Vice President Pence receives Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - 13 mins ago
-
Emmanuel Macron has developed a cough, fever and fatigue after COVID-19 diagnosis - 23 mins ago
-
Germany: UN”s Guterres warns against “vaccine nationalism,” urges more support for COVAX scheme - 27 mins ago
-
Ethiopia faces humanitarian crisis following it’s Tigray conflict | DW News - 44 mins ago
-
Peru: You better watch out, you better not cry, Santa cop is coming to town - 48 mins ago
-
LIVE: OneWeb to launch 36 new OneWeb satellites into orbit from Vostochny Cosmodrome - 54 mins ago
-
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19 - 57 mins ago
-
Germany: “We are the facing biggest economic crisis of our time” – UN”s Guterres - about 1 hour ago
-
US FDA approves Moderna vaccine on emergency basis: Report - 2 hours ago
Germany: UN”s Guterres warns against “vaccine nationalism,” urges more support for COVAX scheme
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against ‘vaccine nationalism’ and urged richer countries to support poorer nations receiving more coronavirus vaccines during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, after the two had a meeting, in Berlin on Thursday.
“We need to be able to make a vaccine available to everybody, everywhere and affordable by everybody, everywhere,” Guterres said, adding that the UN-backed COVAX programme has “a gap of $5 billion (€4.07 billion) until the end of January.”
“It is not with vaccine nationalism that we are going to defeat the COVID it is with international cooperation,” the UN chief stressed.
He also emphasised that it is in all countries’ best interests to work towards achieving broad immunisation because “nature always strikes back.”
Maas lamented what he called ‘serious attacks’ on the UN’s core values of ‘multilateralism’ in 2020, including within the context of the fight against the pandemic, adding that he hoped “a new spring will follow soon” after what he referred to as ‘very icy times.’
Video ID: 20201217-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201217-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly