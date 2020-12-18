Germany: UN”s Guterres warns against “vaccine nationalism,” urges more support for COVAX scheme

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against ‘vaccine nationalism’ and urged richer countries to support poorer nations receiving more coronavirus vaccines during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, after the two had a meeting, in Berlin on Thursday.

“We need to be able to make a vaccine available to everybody, everywhere and affordable by everybody, everywhere,” Guterres said, adding that the UN-backed COVAX programme has “a gap of $5 billion (€4.07 billion) until the end of January.”

“It is not with vaccine nationalism that we are going to defeat the COVID it is with international cooperation,” the UN chief stressed.

He also emphasised that it is in all countries’ best interests to work towards achieving broad immunisation because “nature always strikes back.”

Maas lamented what he called ‘serious attacks’ on the UN’s core values of ‘multilateralism’ in 2020, including within the context of the fight against the pandemic, adding that he hoped “a new spring will follow soon” after what he referred to as ‘very icy times.’

