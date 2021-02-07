Germany: ‘Vaccine’ beer made by small brewery sells out within hours

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A small brewery in the German town of Schlusselfeld ramped up the production of its latest beer on offer after a massive success, as filmed on Friday.

The initial batch of 4,000 ‘Impfstoff’ (‘Vaccine’ in English) beers was sold out within just three and a half hours.

“It is so completely crazy what’s going on and totally ground-breaking. I never thought that I would experience it again as a master brewer,” said David Hertl who came up with the product in collaboration with Munich Mafia Brewhouse’s Dario Stier.

The brewer explained that the two businessmen created the beer with the idea as “[the word] vaccine was on everyone’s lips and we will bring it to everyone’s lips.”

—

SOT, David Hertl, Hertl brewery owner (German): “Yes, we got the idea because we are master brewers and we like to drink together, and then we had a meeting, and we needed some new name for our new collaboration and then ‘vaccine’ was close to hand, it was on everyone’s lips and we will bring it to everyone’s lips.”

SOT, David Hertl, Hertl brewery owner (German): “Yes we were sold out of the the vaccine (beer) within three and a half hours. It was actually just a crazy idea, with a Munich brew master, Munich Brew Mafia Dario Stier and it sold out so explosive, and we were completely sold out, it was crazy. We made two thousand of these two small cans each, and in three and a half hours we were sold out. Here we have the single dosage (beer), the double dosage (beer), now the triple dosage (beer) is coming. The triple dosage (beer) is already ninety percent pre-ordered, it is so completely crazy what’s going on and totally ground breaking. I never thought that I would experience it again as a master brewer.”

SOT, David Hertl, Hertl brewery owner (German): “Yes, the beer is very special, it’s a new New England IPA, so it’s extremely fruity, hoppy, a hop smoothie in a German way, which tastes slightly sweet. It has a strong hoppy note and it is a caramel bomb, especially the double dosage, the single dosage is a normal New England IPA and is definitely what you absolutely have to have from beer and in addition we have just brewed the triple fall dosage one.”

SOT, David Hertl, Hertl brewery owner (German): “Yes, the beer is very special, it’s a new New England IPA, so it’s extremely fruity, hoppy, a hop smoothie in a German way, which tastes slightly sweet. It has a strong hoppy note and it is a caramel bomb, especially the double dosage, the single dosage is a normal New England IPA and is definitely what you absolutely have to have from beer and in addition we have just brewed the triple fall dosage one.”

#Germany #Schlusselfeld #beer #VaccineBeer #ImpfstoffBier

Video ID: 20210206-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210206-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly