Share
0 0 0 0

Germany: “We are the facing biggest economic crisis of our time” – UN”s Guterres

about 1 hour ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

*MORE TO FOLLOW*

#Guterres #UN #Germany
Video ID: 20201218-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201218-011
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment