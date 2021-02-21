Germany: We might need third vaccination – Health Minister Spahn

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: German Federal Ministry of Health

German health minister Jens Spahn on Saturday stated that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 is entirely possible at a virtual discussion held with members of the public in Berlin.

Spahn stated, “we don’t know if we will need a third one after 12 or 24 months.” It is still unknown whether a booster dose after the first two doses will be necessary. Current research points to two doses being sufficient.

He stressed that the first two doses must still be taken at the correct intervals, the second coming nine to twelve weeks after the first “to be fully protected.”

The possibility of a third vaccine comes as the AstraZeneca has been shown to have reduced efficacy against mutations of the COVID-19 virus and has a generally lower efficacy in comparison to the BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

*SOUNDBITE*

SOT, Jens Spahn, German Health Minister (German): “What we are doing now and what your family is an example of is so that we can vaccinate the old and those in care and those most at risk who are 18-46. We are doing it by vaccinating the older population with the BioNTech and Moderna vaccine, and the 18-46 years olds with the AstraZeneca one to do it generally more quickly. Can you be vaccinated later? Yes. If the professors agree that it doesn’t affect the immune system to be vaccinated half a year or a year later with another vaccine. The important thing is to get the first two doses from AstraZeneca to be fully protected, have the first and second doses at the recommended intervals, so the second is nine to 12 weeks after the first and it makes a real difference in terms of immunity, and maybe we will all need a third vaccine, we don’t know if we will need a third one after 12 or 24 months. But if you say for yourself, possibly at the end of the year when we have vaccinated everyone and there are still doses left, that you still want to be vaccinated again, that is possible, no problem.” *MULTIPLE SHOTS AT SOURCE*

#Spahn #Germany #vaccination #COVID19 #coronavirus

Video ID: 20210220-064

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210220-064

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly