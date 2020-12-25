Germany: “What a year it has been!” – Steinmeier reflects on pandemic in Xmas address

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “Fellow citizens, what a year it has been! A tiny virus took possession of our lives and our thoughts, thwarted plans and shattered dreams. We had to forego so much that we had been looking forward to. Going to watch football in the stadium, to the cinema, to a concert, going on holiday, celebrating weddings and much, much more

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “The pandemic reminded us how vulnerable we people are, how fragile what we call our ‘normal life’ is. But we were also able to experience something else: how strong we are when we look out for each other and are there for each other.”

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “I am thinking of the women and men who, as I speak, are fighting the virus in an intensive care unit. Of their nearest and dearest who fear the worst. I am thinking of the people who have lost their battle with this illness. Many have died a bitter, a lonely death and they are all missed. My thoughts are also with those who are finding it difficult to recover from the effects of the infection. And my thoughts are with our European neighbours who have been hit at least as hard as us by the pandemic.”

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): ““When can I live my dreams again?”This sigh of exasperation, my fellow Germans, is one ofthousands of personal messages I received from all parts of our country. During Advent, we illuminated the facade of Schloss Bellevue with many of these thoughts – each and every one of them a sign of yearning at the end of a year that turned out much differently than we had all imagined.”

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “Indeed, we have every reason to be optimistic. Vaccines have been approved this week and vaccinations will start the day after tomorrow. We still have a long and difficult road ahead. But now we are seeing that the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel is starting to shine more brightly. We will now move closer to the end of the crisis step by step. It is us who decide how long the journey will be. Let us continue to be guided by good sense and stay patient on the home straight, then we will gradually be able to enjoy much of what we have for so long had to forego.”

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “We are seeing especially now in this crisis just how much we can achieve together. We can tap courage and strength from this experience, also when it comes to dealing with other threats such as climate change, or hunger and poverty. Let us work together – in our country, in Europe, with a new administration on the other side of the Atlantic, also worldwide. And always remembering those born in other parts of the world with far fewer opportunities.”

SOT, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President (German): “Our land is strong because we’re fighting the burden of the crisis side by side, together. Our state is strong because it is offering a helping hand to those who are economically in need.”

