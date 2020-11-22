-
Germany’s ‘eternal chancellor’ Angela Merkel marks 15 years in office
In power so long she has been dubbed Germany’s “eternal chancellor”, Angela Merkel marked 15 years at the helm of Europe’s top economic power on Sunday with her popularity intact and public trust in her leadership reaching new heights.
