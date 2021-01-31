Share
0 0 0 0

Grammy-nominated Scottish artist, Sophie, dies after fall from Athens balcony

27 mins ago

UK music label Transgressive said the musician passed away after ““True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon.”

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/31/grammy-nominated-scottish-artist-sophie-dies-after-fall-from-athens-balcony

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World

Leave a Comment