Greece: Afghan girl and family stuck in Lesbos hoping to reach Germany
An Afghan girl and her parents are stranded in a camp on Lesbos island on Friday as the German government hasn’t opted to take them in.
Diana lives with her parents on the roof of a building shell on the coast and is hoping to reach Germany, where her father worked as a truck driver before his legal status in the country expired, forcing him to go back to Afghanistan in 2018.
The father was allegedly threatened by the Taliban in his home country forcing him to flee once again, this time with his family.
Now the family is stranded in Greece, trying to go to Germany all together despite the fact that so far, no EU government has opted to take them in as refugees.
