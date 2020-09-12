Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of Antifa activists held a solidarity march with the Moria migrant camp in Athens on Friday.

The march was aimed at showing solidarity with the migrants and refugees affected by the fire at the Moria camp on Lesbos island.

Large parts of the Moria camp which housed about 13,000 migrants and refugees were destroyed after fires burned it to the ground on Wednesday.

