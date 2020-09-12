-
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - 15 mins ago
-
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - 22 mins ago
-
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - 30 mins ago
-
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 35 mins ago
-
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - 39 mins ago
-
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - 43 mins ago
-
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - 47 mins ago
-
China: Disney’s ‘Mulan’ premieres in Beijing amid ongoing controversy - 50 mins ago
-
USA: “Excessive force and racism” killed George Floyd, says family attorney after hearing - 53 mins ago
-
Venezuela: US “spy” captured in Falcon state oil refinery complex, says Maduro - 57 mins ago
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of Antifa activists held a solidarity march with the Moria migrant camp in Athens on Friday.
The march was aimed at showing solidarity with the migrants and refugees affected by the fire at the Moria camp on Lesbos island.
Large parts of the Moria camp which housed about 13,000 migrants and refugees were destroyed after fires burned it to the ground on Wednesday.
Video ID: 20200911-065
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200911-065
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly