-
PMQs: MPs set to grill PM Boris Johnson over controversial Brexit plan | LIVE - 16 mins ago
-
Iran may ban ‘luxury product’ imports - 19 mins ago
-
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence - 25 mins ago
-
Russia: Foreign Ministry summons German Ambassador over Navalny - 27 mins ago
-
ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow - 30 mins ago
-
Greece: ‘Dramatic scenes’ in Lesbos migrant camp fire - 41 mins ago
-
Italy to reveal how it’ll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash - 46 mins ago
-
Macron removes mask while speaking to students - about 1 hour ago
-
Macron draws criticism on Twitter after removing mask while speaking to students - about 1 hour ago
-
What’s the future for healthcare in the COVID-19 era? - about 1 hour ago
Greece: ‘Dramatic scenes’ in Lesbos migrant camp fire
Greece’s largest migrant camp was partly evacuated early Wednesday after a major blaze broke out at the overcrowded and unsanitary home to nearly 13,000 asylum seekers. France 24’s Nathalie Savaricas reports.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en