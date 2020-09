Greece: ‘Dramatic scenes’ in Lesbos migrant camp fire

Greece’s largest migrant camp was partly evacuated early Wednesday after a major blaze broke out at the overcrowded and unsanitary home to nearly 13,000 asylum seekers. France 24’s Nathalie Savaricas reports.

