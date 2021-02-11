-
LIVE: A walk through empty Venice after traditional carnival festivities cancelled due to COVID-19 - 12 mins ago
-
Belarus strongman Lukashenko says foreign ‘blitzkrieg’ failed - 17 mins ago
-
Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya reportedly arrives in Germany - 20 mins ago
-
COVID’s Disabled Victims (Part 2) | People and Power - 34 mins ago
-
Economic forecast: Some EU countries will recover in 2021, others must wait until 2022 - 40 mins ago
-
Can Italy’s disparate parties realign themselves under Mario Draghi? - 41 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Members of bankers union protest military coup in Yangon - 50 mins ago
-
New footage of the US Capitol storming unveiled - 54 mins ago
-
Live: Anti-coup demonstrators rally in Myanmar’s Yangon - 60 mins ago
-
Greece: Explosions, clashes and arrests at protest over education bill in Athens - about 1 hour ago
Greece: Explosions, clashes and arrests at protest over education bill in Athens
Protesters were throwing Molotov cocktails at riot police, who used tear gas and arrested several.
The proposed education bill would lift a decades-old police ban on university grounds.
Police have been prohibited from entering Greek universities since the 1980s.
Officials argue that academic sanctuary allows for criminal activities to flourish at universities.
Opponents believe abolishing the police ban is taking a step back to the dark times of military dictatorship.
The bill would also place a time limit on how long students have to complete their degrees.
Across Greece protesters have been taking to the streets for weeks.
Students are also calling for schools to re-open amid the pandemic.
