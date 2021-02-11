Greece: Explosions, clashes and arrests at protest over education bill in Athens

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters were throwing Molotov cocktails at riot police, who used tear gas and arrested several.

The proposed education bill would lift a decades-old police ban on university grounds.

Police have been prohibited from entering Greek universities since the 1980s.

Officials argue that academic sanctuary allows for criminal activities to flourish at universities.

Opponents believe abolishing the police ban is taking a step back to the dark times of military dictatorship.

The bill would also place a time limit on how long students have to complete their degrees.

Across Greece protesters have been taking to the streets for weeks.

Students are also calling for schools to re-open amid the pandemic.

