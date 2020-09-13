-
Greece: Far-right protesters rally around “Alexander the Great” in Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki witnessed another anti-government protest on Saturday as supporters of far-right “Greeks for the Fatherland” and “Golden Dawn” parties gathered around the Alexander the Great Statue to rally as the Greek city’s HELEXPO got underway.
“We are here, Greeks for our country, to send the message to (Greek Prime Minister)’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis government that they cannot betray national issues, they cannot turn out Greek people into a minority in Greece. We fight against Islamisation and illegal immigration, defending our national sovereignty,” said the President of Greeks for the Fatherland party Ilias Kasidiaris who had reportedly attacked migrants in relation to Moria fires in his speech to the crowd.
