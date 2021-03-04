Greece: Hundreds rally in support of jailed hunger striker Koufontinas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: AMNA

A large crowd of protesters rallied in Athens on Wednesday in support of jailed far-left hitman Dimitris Koufontinas, who has been on a hunger strike for 55 days.

Demonstrators rallied in front of the Parliament, before marching through Athens’ streets.

The former hitman began his hunger strike on January 8, after having his demand of being transferred to a different prison refused.

Koufontinas was a member of a far-leftist group called the November 17, which was active in Greece from the 1970s to the early 2000s.

The former member of the now-disbanded group was sentenced to 11 life sentences for multiple killings and bomb attacks in 2003.

#Greece #Athens #DimitrisKoufontinas

Video ID: 20210304-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210304-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly