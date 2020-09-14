-
Greece: Migrant family with autistic child shelter in Greek Orthodox chapel following Moria fires
Migrants were seen sheltering in front of and inside a Greek Orthodox church near Moria migrant camp following the last week’s fires, on Sunday.
St. George chapel has been used for prayer by Christian migrants and has also provided shelter at times.
After the fires at the Moria camp, a family from Afghanistan with a child with autism moved in, while other families shelter in a makeshift camp outside.
The mother of the child explained her son requires medicine, which is too expensive for them to obtain as she said they were “waiting for a transfer to a better place, to a better doctor, but everything was canceled with this fire.”
“They give us food or water we have to stay here and wait,” she added.
