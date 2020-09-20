-
Greece: Migrants queue for hours at supermarkets on Lesbos
Migrants were seen queuing at supermarkets, on the road between Kara Tepe’s new temporary camp and the city of Mytilene, on Saturday.
Those waiting were the ones who had tested negative upon registration for COVID-19 and can freely leave the camp.
At the moment the camps reportedly only provide residents with one meal per day, so many are forced to wait in long queues to purchase more.
