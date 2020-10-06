Greece: NATO concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean” – Stoltenberg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean region,” during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Tuesday.

“We also discussed concerns about Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean region. This has implications for our security, so we must address it together,” he said.

The official also announced the establishment of a special secure hotline between Greece and Turkey aimed at facilitating de-confliction at sea and in the air between the two countries.

