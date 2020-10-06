-
Germany: Torture trial against fmr Syrian intel officers continues in Koblenz - 11 hours ago
-
UN: UK, US among allies that blocked testimony by former head of OPCW - 11 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan: One killed, hundreds injured amid violent protests over election results - 11 hours ago
-
Sweden: Trio awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for work on black holes - 11 hours ago
-
The First Look at Boom’s Supersonic Plane - 11 hours ago
-
The Tasmanian devil is back after 3,000 years - 11 hours ago
-
UN: ‘Shame and disgrace’ – Russian envoy on blocking ex-OPCW chief’s Syria report - 11 hours ago
-
Greece: NATO concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean” – Stoltenberg - 12 hours ago
-
Residents flee Azerbaijani town of Tartar as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates - 12 hours ago
-
T-Rex skeleton auction: Dinosaur remains up for sale - 12 hours ago
Greece: NATO concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean” – Stoltenberg
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is concerned about “Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean region,” during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Tuesday.
“We also discussed concerns about Russia’s growing military presence in the Mediterranean region. This has implications for our security, so we must address it together,” he said.
The official also announced the establishment of a special secure hotline between Greece and Turkey aimed at facilitating de-confliction at sea and in the air between the two countries.
Video ID: 20201006-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201006-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly