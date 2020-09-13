-
Greece: New migrant camp and COVID testing area set up after Moria fire
A new migrant camp was set up on Lesbos near the Kara Tepe migrant camp, after the Moria camp fire left thousands homeless, Sunday.
Thousands of migrants are expected to be relocated following the fires that broke out at the Moria refugee camp on Wednesday, September 9, burning large parts of it to the ground. Hundreds have reportedly already been relocated.
The Moria migrant camp was the largest in Europe, exceeding almost four times its maximum capacity of 3,100 people, hosting around 13,000 migrants living in poor sanitary conditions
