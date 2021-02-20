Greece: Police scuffle with protesters holding rally for hunger-striking inmate Dimitris Koufodinas

-
Mandatory credit: AMNA
Scuffles erupted between police force and demonstrators staging a rally in support of hunger-striking inmate Dimitris Koufodinas in Athens on Friday.
Officers were seen facing off and pushing back a crowd of protesters who responded by throwing projectiles.
Dimitris Koufodinas, a former member of the Greek far-left group Revolutionary Organization November 17th started a hunger strike in January over a prison transfer.
He is purging a life sentence in prison on murder charges.
