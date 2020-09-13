-
Sudan: Ancient Al-Bajrawiya ruins threatened by rising Nile floodwaters - 4 hours ago
-
New migrant camp set up on Lesbos after Moria fire Natural - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: New migrant camp set up on Lesbos after Moria fire - 4 hours ago
-
Australia: 74 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne - 4 hours ago
-
Greece: Protests as PM attends Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum - 5 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: Memorial service held for victims of 2018 suicide attack in Nangarhar - 5 hours ago
-
Greece: Far-right protesters rally around “Alexander the Great” in Thessaloniki - 5 hours ago
-
Spain: Madrid protesters demand PM Sanchez resignation - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Scuffles erupt between BLM protesters and police in front of NYPD building - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Trump supporters hold interstate convoy for “four more years” - 5 hours ago
Greece: Protests as PM attends Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: AMNA
Protesters hit the streets of Thessaloniki on Saturday as the Greek city’s International Fair 2020 got underway.
Protesters from trade unions, workers unions, citizen movements, students, and other collectives marched as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum.
Mandatory credit: AMNA
Video ID: 20200912-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200912-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly