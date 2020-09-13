Greece: Protests as PM attends Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: AMNA

Protesters hit the streets of Thessaloniki on Saturday as the Greek city’s International Fair 2020 got underway.

Protesters from trade unions, workers unions, citizen movements, students, and other collectives marched as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum.

Mandatory credit: AMNA

Video ID: 20200912-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200912-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly