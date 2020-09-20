-
Greece: Rare Mediterranean storm Ianos batters Corfu, causing floods
Mandatory credit: AMNA
A rare Mediterranean storm, Ianos, hit parts of Greece, causing floods, as well as electricity outages and road closures. At least two people have died.
On Saturday, the damage caused by strong winds and heavy rains could be seen in Corfu.
According to the Greek civil protection agency, the storm packed violent winds of up to 117 kilometres (73 miles) per hour. Authorities have warned residents to stay home.
