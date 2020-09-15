Greece: Refugees arrive at new camp near Kara Tepe on Lesbos

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Refugees were seen arriving at a newly built tent facility near Kara Tepe on Tuesday, after thousands were left homeless by the massive fires at the Moria camp last week.

Authorities have said that only migrants that arrive at this camp have the chance to be granted asylum.

Thousands of migrants are being relocated after the fires that broke out at the Moria refugee camp on Wednesday, September 9, burning large parts of it to the ground.

Some locals reportedly attacked migrants and prevented them from passing through a village situated close by while they were evacuating from the flames. The Greek government has accused asylum seekers of starting the fire.

