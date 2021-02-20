Greece: Tear gas flies in Athens as police break rally in support of Dimitris Koufodinas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police forces fired tear gas as they broke a rally in support of hunger-striking prisoner Dimitris Koufodinas in Athens on Friday.

Riot officers were seen chasing and pushing back a crowd of protesters holding a banner in support of Koufodinas.

Dimitris Koufodinas, a former member of the far-left group Revolutionary Organization November 17th started a hunger strike in January over a prison transfer.

He is purging a life sentence in prison on murder charges.

