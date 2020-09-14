Greece: Tensions rise as migrants call for help near Kara Tepe camp

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions rose as migrants lined up asking the police for food and assistance, near the Kara Tepe refugee camp, in Lesbos, on Sunday.

Police forces and a group of refugees were seen arguing, however no incidents were reported. Groups of people rallied in the area close to the new facility, with many cooking food on roadsides and sheltering in tents. Water supplies were also distributed in the area.

Jabar, Afghani refugee, said, “We are refugees, we are migrants, we are not animals. We are here to (have) a good destiny,” adding that the place they were staying was “unsafe.”

The relocation of thousands of people previously sheltered in recently damaged by fire Moria camp started on Saturday, and is set to be continue during the week, according to Greek authorities.

