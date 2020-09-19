-
‘Thank you RBG’: Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg - 10 hours ago
-
US presidential election: Early voting begins - 10 hours ago
-
Greece: Afghan girl and family stuck in Lesbos hoping to reach Germany - 10 hours ago
-
Greece: Thousands moved to new refugee camp - 10 hours ago
-
Thousands rally in Thailand in protest for democratic reforms - 10 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe - 10 hours ago
-
Trump to block TikTok and WeChat downloads in US app stores | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Anti-abortion rally met with feminist counter-demo in Berlin - 10 hours ago
-
Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote - 10 hours ago
-
UK: Endangered beaver making a comeback - 10 hours ago
Greece: Thousands moved to new refugee camp
Police on the Greek island of Lesbos are continuing to move people into a new refugee camp.
But sanitation facilities there are already reported to be breaking down.
Around 6,000 people have been relocated so far – after the previous camp on the island burned down.
Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker has more from Lesbos.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lesbos #Greece #Refugees