Greece: Thousands moved to new refugee camp

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos are continuing to move people into a new refugee camp.

But sanitation facilities there are already reported to be breaking down.

Around 6,000 people have been relocated so far – after the previous camp on the island burned down.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker has more from Lesbos.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lesbos #Greece #Refugees