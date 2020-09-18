Greece: Zakynthos battered by rain and wind as Storm Janus approaches

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: AMNA

The Greek island of Zakynthos was battered by heavy rains and winds on Thursday night, as Storm Janus approached the island.

A docked boat can be seen violently rocking by the powerful waves brought on by the storm, along with heavy rainfall.

The storm has reportedly been classified as a Mediterranean tropical-like storm, often colloquially called a “Medicane” as this type storm takes on the characteristics of a tropical storm as it moves over the warmer regions of the Mediterranean.

