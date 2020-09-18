-
What would a year of distance learning mean for children in California? - 15 mins ago
-
French doctors fight proposed government ban on virginity certificates - 26 mins ago
-
LIVE: UN Human Rights Council holds debate on Belarus – Tikhanovskaya to speak - 41 mins ago
-
Netherlands: World”s first living coffin provides eco-conscious burial solution - 50 mins ago
-
Lyon, French capital of gastronomy - 50 mins ago
-
Boris’ Brexit plan: economic disaster or cunningly brilliant? | Question Time – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Blazes devastate huge parts of Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Greece: Zakynthos battered by rain and wind as Storm Janus approaches - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests - 2 hours ago
-
Corona-mafia? Organised crime setting sights on EU Recovery Fund, experts warn - 2 hours ago
Greece: Zakynthos battered by rain and wind as Storm Janus approaches
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: AMNA
The Greek island of Zakynthos was battered by heavy rains and winds on Thursday night, as Storm Janus approached the island.
A docked boat can be seen violently rocking by the powerful waves brought on by the storm, along with heavy rainfall.
The storm has reportedly been classified as a Mediterranean tropical-like storm, often colloquially called a “Medicane” as this type storm takes on the characteristics of a tropical storm as it moves over the warmer regions of the Mediterranean.
Video ID: 20200918-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200918-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly