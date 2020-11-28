Greg Wallace’s SUPER SIMPLE Calzone recipe | Eat Well For Less – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Gregg Wallace whisks up an incredible Calzone recipe!

In Scotland, Gregg and Chris visit a young family for whom mealtimes have become hard work. With a two-year-old and a four-month-old, life is hectic for parents Aliyah and Ajaz, and a lack of time isn’t the only challenge the family face. Aliyah and Ajaz have very different tastes when it comes to food. Ajaz loves meat and uses chilli to spice up everything he eats, but Aliyah prefers milder flavours and isn’t keen on red meat, so they never eat the same meal and often end up resorting to takeaways. This is costing them more money and wasting food they already have. Aliyah and Ajaz want to reduce their red meat consumption, increase their veg and stop their reliance on takeaways. Can Gregg and Chris get them to change their costly ways?

Gregg tackles the couple’s waste, showing Aliyah a simple recipe to use up some of their regularly uneaten vegetables, whilst Chris and Ajaz create their own healthier version of Ajaz’s favourite takeaway – loaded fries complete with homemade chilli sauce.

Chris visits a chilli farm in Devon to try the world’s hottest chilli, and a team of tennis players test five lemonades to see which they prefer. Gregg shows Chris some easy tricks to increase your fruit and veg consumption, and the pair make a simple but tasty vegetarian pie.

Eat Well For Less? | Series 7 Episode 5 | BBC

