Guatemala: Giant kites flown to honour the dead on All Saints” Day
The traditional kite festival of Santiago Sacatepequez took place on Sunday to commemorate All Saints’ Day. Every year on November 1 local residents raise colourful giant kites into the sky to honour the dead.
After 121 years of tradition, for the first time the festival was held without an audience and outside the municipal cemetery in order to avoid crowds due to coronavirus restrictions. However the event could be followed virtually through social networks.
The giant kites, made of cloth and paper and held in bamboo frames, are believed to be mediators which transmit messages to deceased family members and friends.
This year some barrels attached had messages dedicated to the victims of COVID-19
“The kites have messages for the people who left us, people who went away, victims of COVID-19,” explained Nathalie Culajay, member of the New Association of Giant Kites of Santiago Sacatepequez. “The kites were raised into the sky, the meaning of which is to transmit the message to our loved ones who already live in the beyond,” she added.
