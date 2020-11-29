Guatemala: Protesters burn bus at massive anti-government demo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters vandalised and burned a bus as demonstrations calling for the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei continued, on Saturday, in front of the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City.

The protests were triggered by a 2021 budget, which Congress approved last week. Protesters said protesters say the budget included loopholes that would facilitate corruption. Though the government has since withdrawn the budget, calls for Giammattei to resign continued.

The largely peaceful protests were interrupted when some vandalised a bus and set it on fire overnight, leading firefighters to intervene in the morning.

