-
Guatemala protesters torch Congress as simmering anger boils over
Police have faced off with anti-government protesters angry about the new budget bill in Guatemala’s capital after hundreds stormed the Congress building and set it on fire.
Security forces fired tear gas to break up demonstration which had become violent.
Protesters say the budget will only benefit those with links to the government.
President Alejandro Giammattei has threatened to punish the protesters who have broken the law.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.
