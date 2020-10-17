Guinea attack: Army commander killed at Kindia military base

Just as candidates in Guinea’s presidential elections held their final rallies – a military camp was attacked late on Thursday.

Security forces are on high alert and have barred the entrance to the capital’s city centre in the run-up to Sunday’s polls.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Guinea #KindiaMilitary