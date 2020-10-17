-
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election - 2 hours ago
-
Guinea attack: Army commander killed at Kindia military base - 2 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson - 2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan vows revenge against Armenia for attack on Ganja | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Three beluga whales stuck on sea shore rescued by EMERCOM employee - 2 hours ago
-
France: ‘My son can’t believe it’ – parents react to beheaded professor - 2 hours ago
-
Armenia: Protesters march to embassies in Yerevan, demand Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Early in-person voting expected to double 2016 numbers – Fairfax elections director - 3 hours ago
-
For a teacher in France, a lesson on freedom of expression was followed by death - 3 hours ago
-
Missiles strike residential areas in Azerbaijan after shelling of Armenian separatist region - 3 hours ago
Guinea attack: Army commander killed at Kindia military base
Just as candidates in Guinea’s presidential elections held their final rallies – a military camp was attacked late on Thursday.
Security forces are on high alert and have barred the entrance to the capital’s city centre in the run-up to Sunday’s polls.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Guinea #KindiaMilitary