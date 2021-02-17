Guinea Ebola death toll rises to five as vaccine roll-out begins

Entry checks have been put in place in West African countries which share a border with Guinea to stop the spread of the Ebola virus.

At least five people have died in Guinea and cases are continuing to rise.

The World Health Organization is dispatching vaccines after it sent medical staff to the town of Nzerekore where a nurse first died of the disease in late January.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Guinea #Ebola #GuineaEbolaOutbreak