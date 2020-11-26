Guinea opposition accuses gov’t of killing protesters

Hundreds of thousands of Guineans stranded in Senegal are unable to go home, after political violence forced them to flee.

President Alpha Conde was re-elected for a third term last month but the opposition says the poll was rigged.

Human rights groups say that more than 40 people were either killed from bullet wounds or died in police custody.

Guinea’s security minister denies any wrongdoing – accusing human rights groups of tarnishing his country’s image.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal.

