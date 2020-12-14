-
Germany begins constructing its first liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal | DW News - 7 mins ago
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of breaching Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 39 mins ago
Behind the Scenes: Lee Scoresby and Mrs Coulter’s showdown! | His Dark Materials – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Rugby World Cup: Draw for pool stages taking place in Paris - about 1 hour ago
EU’s Barnier sees ‘some progress’ in Brexit talks - about 1 hour ago
Ivory Coast election: Ouattara to be sworn in for disputed third term - about 1 hour ago
On a roll! Skater becomes Internet sensation in China for breathtaking skills - 2 hours ago
Press freedom index: Journalists jailed for COVID reporting | DW News - 2 hours ago
Serbia: Hundreds join Orthodox procession against COVID measures in Belgrade - 2 hours ago
Ivory Coast presidential ceremony: Alassane Ouattara to be sworn in for 3d term - 2 hours ago
Gunman opens fire outside cathedral at NYC Christmas concert
