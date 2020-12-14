Share
0 0 0 0

Gunman opens fire outside cathedral at NYC Christmas concert

2 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

#USA #NewYorkCity #NYC #Manhattan #ChurchShooting #NYCchurch #cathedral #Christmas

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment