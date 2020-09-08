-
Haiti: Clashes continue at rally over killing of prominent lawyer
Hundreds of protesters took the streets of Port-au-Prince, on Monday, to denounce the killing of Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association in Haiti’s capital.
Tensions escalated between the riot police, Agents of the National Palace Security Unit (USGPN), and the protesters as clashes broke out, with protesters setting tires on fire and throwing projectiles, and police using tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Dorval, a prominent advocate for a new Haitian constitution, was shot dead at his home on August 28 in what police have said appears to be an assassination. No responsibility was claimed for the killing and no arrests have been made so far.
