Haiti: Clashes erupt at protest after prominent lawyer shot dead at his home

Clashes broke between students from a law school and the police in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, at a protest over the killing of Monferrier Dorval, head of the bar association, in Haiti’s capital.

Protesters were seen setting a vehicle on fire and throwing various projectiles, while the police responded with tear gas.

Monferrier Dorval was shot dead at his home on Friday night. No responsibility was claimed for the killing and no arrests have been made so far.

