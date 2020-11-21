-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince
Police officers belonging to a group called ‘Fantom 509’ burnt cars belonging to the government in the streets of Port-au-Prince on Friday as they demanded better working conditions and wages.
“The reason why we as police officers took to the streets today was to send a message to the Minister of Finance to increase our salary and 25 thousand Gourdes (€328.22/$389.16) as per diem. This is not negotiable,” said a police officer taking part in the protest.
During the demonstrations, at least eight vehicles were set on fire including a trailer as protesters marched in the streets and drove on motorcycles through the streets of the Haitian capital.
