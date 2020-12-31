-
COVID-19 overflow hospitals ‘redundant’ without staff to run them, UK paramedic says - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Kilauea volcano spews fountains of lava on Hawaii”s Big Island - 10 hours ago
-
Chinese “coronavirus heroes” calendars fly off shelves in Wuhan - 10 hours ago
-
Monkeying around in snow springs as Japanese macaques enjoy spa day - 10 hours ago
-
Dr Anthony Fauci: ‘We will end this outbreak’ | The Bottom Line - 11 hours ago
-
UK fishermen face new uncertainties over post-Brexit trade deal - 11 hours ago
-
UK: Edinburgh locals talk “devastating” consequences of Brexit in Scotland - 11 hours ago
-
Germany: Dundar says espionage “evidence” included Syrian diplomat’s UN letter citing his reporting - 11 hours ago
-
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2021 with celebratory fireworks - 11 hours ago
-
EU-China Investment deal: At what expense? | DW News - 11 hours ago
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2021 with celebratory fireworks
Happy New Year Australia! Sydney welcomes in 2021 with celebratory fireworks.
#SydneyFireworks #SydneyHappyNewYear #2021
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels