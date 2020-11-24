Has capitalism turned the COVID-19 emergency into a disaster? | All Hail The Lockdown

‘Exploit it’ – Protect the People or the Profit?

We were in a crisis before COVID-19 – a crisis of capitalism. Join Ali Rae in this first episode of “Al Hail The Lockdown” – a 5 part series exploring the complexities of our global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this episode, Ali speaks with filmmaker and activist Astra Taylor, economist Aditya Chakrabortty and economic sociologist Linsey McGoey about disaster capitalism, philanthro-capitalism and how the structures of capitalism have left us ill-equipped to deal with the fallout of COVID-19.