Has Messi been forced into a U-turn? | Inside Story
Star footballer Lionel Messi has been forced to back down in his attempt to leave his lifelong football club FC Barcelona.
The Argentine ended weeks of speculation by announcing he’d reluctantly decided to stay for one more season.
Messi said he would see out his contract until next year to avoid taking the club to court.
The player wanted to leave on a free transfer – but Barca and the Spanish league say he’s bound by a $837 million buyout clause.
So, what does Messi’s dispute with his club tell us about footballers’ contracts?
Presenter: Kim Vinnell
Guests
Rob Wilson, Football finance expert and Head of Department of Finance, Accounting & Business Systems at Sheffied Hallam University
Gemma Soler, football reporter and presenter for Gol TV
Andrew Nixon, Sports lawyer and partner at Sheridans, a sports law group.
