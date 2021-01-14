Has trust in journalists, government leaders hit an all-time low? | The Bottom Line

Misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories have filled the vacuum left by the mistrust of media and politicians, which makes people doubt all information – both good and bad.

This has led to real-world consequences, such as the belief among some Americans that the results of the 2020 election could and should be overturned, and the hesitancy of at least one-third of the global population to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Watch the full interview with Richard Edelman, CEO of the public relations giant Edelman, which has been conducting its annual global survey, the “Edelman Trust Barometer”, since 2001.

