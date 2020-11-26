‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Argentina has announced three days of mourning following the death of football legend Diego Maradona.

The 60-year-old passed away from a heart attack, just weeks after brain surgery.

Considered one of the sport’s greatest players, he catapulted Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

And thousands of fans there celebrated the athlete who overcame poverty by being the best in his field.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

