-
Ship’s crew stranded in Kenya port for more than a year - 13 hours ago
-
East Jerusalem: First snow of season adorns al-Aqsa compound - 13 hours ago
-
Georgia: PM Gakahriya resigns after court rules to detain opposition leader - 13 hours ago
-
Why have investors been restricted in buying GameStop shares? - 14 hours ago
-
Peruvian police use force to stop migrant caravan crossing - 14 hours ago
-
How can Biden confront white supremacy? | The Bottom Line - 15 hours ago
-
EU presents new trade strategy | DW News - 15 hours ago
-
Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity - 15 hours ago
-
Hundreds of Peru officials face backlash over secret Covid-19 vaccines before rollout - 15 hours ago
-
France child protection: Lawmakers look to increase protection against abuse - 15 hours ago
Heavy snowstorm in Greece leaves thousands without electricity
In the suburbs of Athens, falling trees downed power cables, causing blackouts.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/18/heavy-snowstorm-in-greece-leaves-thousands-without-electricity
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#GoodMorningEurope