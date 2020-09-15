-
Height is no obstacle for German parkour phenom Ihab
Ihab Yassin is a parkour aficionado who often displays his tricks and athleticism on social media. Yassin was seen practising his craft in Berlin on Sunday.
Despite his small stature, the 25-year-old has been practising parkour for nine years and his goal is to teach children about what he does and to be able to live out of practising parkour.
“People see that I am using or I am dealing with my handicap and try to overcome my handicap and just to move and to be creative. I would say is an inspiring style mostly” he explained.
Parkour is a discipline that uses movement to get from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible. Parkour often includes running, climbing, or rolling.
“If you start believing in doing things, and you are working hard on this and you don’t give up and if you fell down start again getting up then I guess everyone is able to do it so just do it,” Yassin concluded.
