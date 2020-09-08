HIGHLIGHT: Unsanctioned protest in support of Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk

-
An unauthorised rally in support of member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk on Tuesday, September 8.
Kolesnikova was detained at the Belarus-Ukraine border on Tuesday morning. According to the Belarusian State Border Committee she and two other members of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, “implemented necessary procedures at the Aleksandrovka checkpoint at the border with Ukraine, after that they departed in the direction of Ukraine.” After passing the checkpoint, Kolesnikova was “pushed” out of the car, but she reportedly did not require medical assistance and was subsequently detained.
However the opposition reports that she tore up her passport to prevent expulsion as her two colleagues were forced to leave the country.
Rallies against the president and his government have taken place daily in Minsk and other cities after the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.