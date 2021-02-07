-
London’s thinnest house for sale for over a million euros - 15 mins ago
-
Facial recognition identifies people wearing masks - 17 mins ago
-
Himalayan glacier breaks in northern India, flooding power plant and homes - 37 mins ago
-
Chile: Police shooting of street artist sparks violent protests - 57 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Civil disobedience campaign picks up pace with massive Yangon rally - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Vaccine’ beer made by small brewery sells out within hours - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: ‘Polar vortex split’ hits Berlin with snow and low temperatures - about 1 hour ago
-
Lanterns brighten up Chengdu streets ahead of Chinese New Year - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19 in France: Student meals for just one euro in Paris - about 1 hour ago
Himalayan glacier breaks in northern India, flooding power plant and homes
Three people were confirmed dead and at least 150 were missing in northern India after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads on Sunday, police said.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en