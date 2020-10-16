His hips don”t lie! Yan Chenbin shakes things up with his belly dancing moves despite adversity

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Yan Chenbin is a male belly dancer based in Beijing who has been teaching his art for 12 years despite social bias. On Thursday, he was showing off his impressive moves in a studio in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang District.

“My friends around me did not really understand me, and they wondered why I wanted to learn belly dance and they thought it’s for boys. Besides that, my family was also against me and I have no one to support me at that time,” said Yan Chenbin.

Despite adversity and criticism, Yan Chenbin decided to keep a positive attitude towards his career choice.

“I think it is precisely because of their existence, that I have achieved a stronger heart. Instead, I will slowly learn to grow up and accept good and bad voices,” Yan Chenbin said.

Yan Chenbin was seen performing his dance moves and leading a belly dancing class, as he explained that belly dancing has given him more “self-confidence” and has changed his outlook in life.

Video ID: 20201015-031

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201015-031

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly