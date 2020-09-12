-
Historic Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Doha, Qatar | DW News
Historic peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have begun today in a bid to end two decades of fighting and bloodshed. The meeting in Doha, the capital of the Gulf State of Qatar, is the first time the two warring sides have met face-to-face. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is attending. Mediators like the United States are pushing for unity, but the two sides have vastly different visions for the future of Afghanistan.
